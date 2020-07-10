Muskogee County District Court 07.10.20

Marriage licenses
Timothy Jackson Hammond, 19, of Choctaw, and Lauren McKinley Karnes, 19, of Fort Gibson.
Caleb James Cooper, 21, and Ashley Nicole McChesney, 20, both of Muskogee.
James Gary Morgan, 43, and Calley Mary Sue West, 25, both of Muskogee.
Christopher Ryan Watkins, 31, and Katie Nicole Miller, 29, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
NEEL, Justin Dale. Domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket July 25.
TIPPIE, Erica Renee. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 15.
Revocation
TIPPIE, Erica Renee. Child neglect. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 15.
Sentencings
BELL, Damarea Wayne. Possession of stolen vehicle (two counts); falsely personate another to create liability (two counts); possession of controlled dangerous substance; larceny of automobile. Sentenced July 2. Two 10-year, two two-year, one five-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $600.
BRISON, Darvin Eugene. Failure to register as sex offender. Sentenced June 25. One 10-year suspended sentence. Fined $1,000.
GRANADOS, Raquel. Child neglect; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; resisting an officer; obstructing officer. Sentenced June 26. One four-year and three one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $2,500.
GUEVARA III, Cruz. Domestic abuse — assault and battery; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Sentenced June 25. Two concurrent seven-year sentences in prison. Fined $1,000.
LOGAN, Derick Jamaine aka LOGAN Derrick aka LOGAN, Derrick Jamaine. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; taking/receiving stolen credit or debit card (two counts). Sentenced June 17. Three one-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences. Fine $1,500.MIZE, Krystal Ellen. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. One five-year suspended sentence. Fined $250. June 25.
MOORE, Rachel Christine. falsely personate another to create liability. Sentenced June 18. Five years suspended.
PEREZ, Derek Martin. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Sentenced July 10. Twenty years in prison. Fined $1,000.
WILSON, David Lydel. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent; possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing officer. Sentenced June 23. One 15-year and three one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $250.
Dismissals
JONES III, Carl aka JONES, Cool-Aid aka Jones III, Carl. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Best interest of justice.
JONES, Levi Steele. Conspiracy. Best interest of justice.
KNIGHT, Jeffery Ricardo. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Best interest of justice.
KEY, Jakeyvious Dune Lee. Grand larceny. Best interest of justice.
LOCUST, Summer Jay. Conspiracy. Best interest of justice.
McGLOTHIN, Jason. Showing obscene material to a minor. Refiled as CM-2020-521.
MEEKS, Manuel Well. Conspiracy; child abuse by injury; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts). Best interest of justice.
MOULTON, Sarah Lynn. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts). No complaining witness.
OWENS, Jonathan Shane. Conspiracy. Best interest of justice.
OWENS, Mandy Aleta Ruth aka RALSTON, Mandy. Conspiracy. Best interest of justice.
THOMPSON, Tabyas Antwone aka THOMPSON, Tabyas Antoine. First degree burglary; second degree burglary (two counts). Complaining witness failed to appear.
WHITE, Thailand Trecol. Child abuse. Best interest of justice.
DUI arrest
HOBBS, Christopher Jade. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
