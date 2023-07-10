Initial appearances
ARMSTRONG, Kevin Lee. Second-degree burglary. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket July 21.
MINK, Willard. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding — posted zone. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 21.
Dismissals
LOGAN, Brian Lamar. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
WHITNEY, Adrianna Jane. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; malicious injury to property — over $1,000. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
Sentencings
KETCHUM, Melissa Maureen aka FREEMAN; Melissa aka CONRAD, Melissa aka LOFTIS, Melissa. Falsely personate another to create liability; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Two six-month concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $250.
DUI arrests
LEWIS Jr., Raymond Owen. Driving under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
MARLOW III, Tommy Jordon. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
WALLEN, Clifton Roy. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; operating motor vehicle in unsafe condition. City arrest.
