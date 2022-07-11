Marriage licenses
Clinton Dale Fowler, 68, and Lisa Gaye Adamson, 65, both of Muskogee.
Bobby Scott Allen, 50, and Shelle Rene' Hamlin, 61, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Aizja K. King vs. Martelle Antwan Hawkins, Aug. 18.
Civil suits
U.S. Bank Nation Association dba Elan Financial Services vs. Damon J. Shaw, petition for judgment, $7,598.89.
Bank of the West vs. Arch S. Chapman, et al., foreclosure.
Rocket Mortgage LLC, et al. vs. Curtis R. Gann, foreclosure.
In re: Howard L. Royse, lost title.
Small claims
Mid Continental Construction vs.:
• Samantha Laster, et al., $984.45, July 25.
• Troy Sims, $1,447.61, July 25.
• Chris Houston, $2,025, July 25.
• Shayne Romberg, et al., $2,250, July 25.
• Dustin Asbill, et al., $750, July 25.
• Jairo Mendoza, $747.66, July 25.
• Stephanie Thurston, $850, July 25.
* Natalie Ross, et al., $350, July 25.
• Misty Richardson, et al., $450, July 25.
• Colby Ballard, et al., $450, July 25.
• Kazaray Rogers, et al., $650, July 25.
• Ashley Youker, et al., $415, July 25.
• Blake Taylor, et al., $610, July 25.
• Joy Lang, et al., $800, July 25.
Verlon White dba Moneyball Motors vs. Jack Hodge, et al., $7,400, Aug. 12.
Initial appearances
ALLEN Jr., Ronald Ray aka ALLEN, Ronald Ray. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 25.
BOLSTAD, Ty Alexander. Embezzlement. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 15.
DUI arrests
GIBSON, Ervin. Driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia; altered, fictitious or counterfeit security verification form. City arrest.
HUSBAND, Terrence Ray. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
WEAVER, Richard. Driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense; reckless driving. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.