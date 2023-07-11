Initial appearances
FADDIS, Matthew Colt. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket July 27.
Revocations
BURGER, Ivan Lloyd. First-degree rape; Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Hearing July 17.
EDWARDS, Orland Noel aka McHENRY, Orlando Noel. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon. Bond $8,000. Hearing July 17.
McMURTRY, Teshina Cheyenne. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,500. Hearing July 17.
WALLEN, Clifton Roy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; operate vehicle w/defective equipment or unsafe conditions. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.