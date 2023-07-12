Initial appearances
FRAZIER, Lonnie Deal. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket July 25.
LEWIS Jr., Raymond Owen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Preliminary hearing July 17.
MARLOW III, Tommy Jordan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket July 20.
MOSS, Joshua Allen. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse — assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 25.
PYLES, Avonlea Merealle. Feloniously pointing firearm. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 25.
WHORTON, Joey Leon. Assault, battery or assaulkt and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket July 25.
Revocations
HAMILTON, Mylania Lacherly aka BILLINGS, Mylania Lacherly. Attempted first=degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Hearing July 20.
LEWIS Jr., Raymond Owen. Possession of controlled dangerous substance, second and subsequent; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 17.
MARLOW III, Tommy Jordan. Malisious injury to property — over $1,000 (two counts). Bond $5,000. Hearing July 20.
