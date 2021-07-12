Marriage license
Garrett Wayne Brown, 26, and Madison Nicole Newell, 25, both of Oktaha.
Initial appearances
EATON, Erin Ann. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 24.
HIGGINS, Antoinette Danielle. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 2.
KING, Parker Marie. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 24.
MORGAN Jr., Richard Laurence. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance — including possession with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of controlled substance. Bond same. Preliminary hearing July 23.
PAGE, Benjamin Marco. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Aug. 24.
Acceleration
MORGAN Jr., Richard Laurence. Driving under the influence — second and subsequent; carrying a firearm while under the influence; speeding — posted zone. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 23.
Revocations
ANDERSON, Jacorey. Larceny of automobile; Knowingly concealing stolen property; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Held without bond. Hearing July 19.
SNOW, Austin Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call; domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 19.
DUI arrests
JERNIGAN, Jason Matthew. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
McCARTHY, Tia Guerrero. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
SOAP, Coby Lance. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
