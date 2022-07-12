Divorce decrees
Amanda Brooke Sneed vs. Eric Stevenson Sneed, incompatibility.
Brandy Howard vs. Jeffrey Howard, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Natalie Jean Arnold vs. Davin Douglas Lahr, Aug. 9.
Jasmine Capri Moore, et al. vs. Tyreece Warrior, Aug. 10.
Civil suit
In re: Eric Lee Bolding, petition for name change.
Small claims
Tracie Mitchell-Diles, et al. vs. Unknown persons at 1702 Jefferson St., forcible entry and detainer, July 22.
Initial appearances
BATTLES, Zietara Robliena. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery in presence of minot. Bond same. Sounding docket July 27.
GIBSON, Ervin Edwin aka EDWIN, Ed Gibson aka GIBSON, Ed aka EDWIN, Ervin aka RICHARDS, Ervin. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; defective vehicle; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 2.
HATCHETT, Grace Rose aka PHILLIPS, Grace Rose aka MYERS, Grace. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing July 18.
HUSBAND, Terrance Ray aka HUSBAND, Terance aka T-Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; driving without a valid driver's license; unsafe lane use. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Aug. 2.
PRICE, Johnny Russell. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 27.
RIVERA, Stephanie Marie aka RIVERA, Stephanie. Embezzlement. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket July 27.
SIMPSON, Shabrone Tyrone. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse (two counts); domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket July 26.
TURNER, Lindsey Clinton. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 27.
WARE, Tory. Obtaining welfare assistance by fraud. Bond same. Sounding docket July 27.
Dismissals
HALL, Ricky Edward. Trafficking in illegal drugs; conspiracy; possess firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Lack of jurisdiction.
PEREZ, Jessica. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Lack of jurisdiction.
WEBB, Scott Allen. Lewd molestation; threaten to perform act of violence (two counts); first-degree burglary; conspiracy; resisting an officer. No complaining witness.
Revocation
HATCHETT, Grace Rose aka PHILLIPS, Grace Rose aka MYERS, Grace. Assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer; public intoxication. Held without bond. Hearing July 18.
Sentencings
ROBERTS III, Billy Joe. Distribute controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of park/school/in presence of minor; tampering with security camera or system; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance. One 30-year sentence with all but first 15 years suspended and three 10-year sentences in prison. Fined $400.
WOOLARD, Brian Don. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One 25-year, one five-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $51,500 with all but $2,500 suspended.
