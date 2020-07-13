Muskogee County District Court 07.13.20

Marriage licenses

Charles Allen Seals, 34, of Tahlequah, and Alexandra Nan Wilson, 22, of Pawhuska.

David Roshawn Simpson, 50, and Vinessa Mishel Waltemire, 46, both of Muskogee.

Civil suits

In re: Trevor Neal, application for title.

The Bank of New York Mellon, et al., vs. Charles Henri Gaye, et al., foreclosure.

Robert Lee Crawford vs. The heirs of Jean Bruton Crawford, et al., quiet title.

Small claims

Guillermo Hernandez vs. Rachelle Nicol Piece, $900, July 29.

R&H Rentals, LLC, vs:

• Chloe Collins, $1975, July 29.

• Kyla Stump, $2,775, Aug. 14.

• Curtis Moore, $2,700, Aug. 14.

DUI arrest

ADCOCK, Conner Dean. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

