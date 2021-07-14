Marriage license
Christian Leroy Scruggs II, 29, of Rentiesville, and Ashley Diane Luckey, 25, of Muskogee.
Small claims
Muskogee Housing Authority vs. Larry Kelly, et al., forcible entry and detainer, July 26.
Initial appearances
CARLTON, Rita Lynn. Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; feloniously pointing firearm; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 3.
COLE Jr., Alvin Eugene. Bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) into jail/penal institution. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 3.
FREEMAN, Barbara Jean. Escape from felony arrest or detention; larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing July 23.
MOORE, Vance Wayne Zed. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Aug. 3.
Revocations
FREEMAN, Barbara Jean. Knowingly concealing stolen property; unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance without prescription; larceny of merchandise from retailer (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree forgery; possession of controlled dangerous substance; public intoxication. Bond $3,000. Hearing July 23.
SMITH, Brandon Douglas. Second-degree burglary; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. Bond $500. Hearing July 23.
DUI arrests
HAYES, Robert Ellis. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating beverage; transporting open container — beer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
MORGAN Jr., Richard Laurence. Driving under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearms while under the influence; speeding. County arrest.
SHINKMAN, Miranda Kaye. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Fort Gibson arrest.
