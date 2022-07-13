Protective order
Ashley Megan Hall, et al. vs. Robert Allen Gene Hall, Aug. 17.
Civil suits
In re: Misty J. Walker, lost title.
In re: Phillip M. Knops, lost title.
In re: Kelly L. Duhon, lost title.
In re: Lance Graffenstein, lost title.
In re: Dawayne Givens, lost title.
In re: Evan Scaggs, et al., lost title.
In re: Robert Goins, lost title.
In re: Joshua Johns, lost title.
Initial appearances
DOWDY, Rolandus Andreaus aka DOWDY, Rolandus Aundreaus. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing July 21.
LAHR, Davin Douglas. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery (two counts). Bond $20,000. Sounding docket July 27.
Acceleration
DOWDY, Rolandus Aundreaus aka DOWDY, Rolandus Aundreaus aka DOWDY, Rolandus Andreas. Second-degree burglary. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 21.
