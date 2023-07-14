Initial appearance
WHITEHORSE, Rushauna aka COX, Rushauna. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.Bond $7,500. Sounding docket July 27.
Dismissal
MAYES, Darion Markeese. Shooting with intent to kill. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
DUI arrests
PERRYMAN, Wesley Bill. Driving under the influence; speeding; possession of controlled dangerous substance; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
YOUNG, Madison Sky. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
