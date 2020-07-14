Muskogee County District Court 07.14.20

Marriage licenses
Russell Hammons, 65, and Tena Louise Bond, 57, both of Muskogee.
Wacey Wayne McDuffee, 27, and Kylie Elizabeth Powell, 24, both of Porum.
Jonathan Edward Darling, 36, and Tara Lynn Schultz, 27, both of Muskogee.
Harold Lee Scott Jr., 20, and Samantha Marie Storment, 20, both of Webbers Falls.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs.:
• Damen Thomas, $1,455, July 29.
• Lou Adair, forcible entry and detainer, July 29.
Z&J Enterprises LLP vs.:
• Lazerus Chavez, et al., $1,025, Aug. 3.
• Sarah Lee, et al., $725, Aug. 3.
• Brandon Steven, et al., $600, Aug 3.
Initial appearances
DEETER, Kyle Jack. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket July 27.
FOWLER, Herbert Dewayne. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; obstructing officer. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 27.
HARMON, Madison Leigh. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Sounding docket July 27.
HOBBS, Christopher Jade. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing July 23.
HOUSTON, Nicholas Adam. Domestic abuse - assault and battery, felony, second and subsequent offense. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket July 28.
JOHNSON, Freddie Desmond. Sexual battery. Held without bond. Sounding docket July 27.
LEE, Jerome DeMorris. Possession of stolen vehicle; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage, driving without valid driver's license. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket July 28.
MIZE, Krystal Ellen. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing July 20.
NORSEWORTHY, Cody Don. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 27.
Revocation
McALLISTER, Amber Lynn. Conspiracy to distribute pseudoephedrine with reckless disregard of use. Bond $5,000.
MIZE, Krystal Ellen. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $2,500. Hearing July 20.
DUI arrest
HORTON, Cylie Machelle. Driving under the influence of alcohol; domestic abuse in presence of minor; domestic assault and battery. County arrest.
