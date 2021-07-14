Marriage licenses
Matthew Ray Abel, 37, and Sarah Nicole Anderson, 43, both of Muskogee.
Justin Lee Wendel Green, 28, and Nicole Renee Munday, 25, both of Muskogee.
James Paul Harper, 41, and Rae Lynn Basham, 42, both of Muskogee.
Scott Austin Smythe, 23, of Muskogee, and Leah McKenzie Sly, 20, of Fort Gibson.
Jacob William McAnelly, 27, and GeorgiAnn Evaline Johnson, 24, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
BOITEL, Brian Robert Dwight. Embezzlement. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 4.
CAREY, Demetrius Chavez. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 4.
HAYES, Robert Ellis. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Aug. 24.
SHINKMAN, Miranda Kaye. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 24.
Revocation
GARRETT, Holly Suzanne. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 21.
