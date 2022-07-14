Marriage license
James David Moore, 19, and Madisyn M. Treadwell, 19, both of Gore.
Civil suit
Jared Mitchell vs. Saint Francis Health System Inc., et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Initial appearance
DARNELL, Richard Dale. Feloniously pointing firearm. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 29.
Dismissals
BURTON, Kevin James. Possession of stolen vehicle; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; obstructing an officer; knowingly concealing stolen property. Best interest of justice.
HARP, Michael Lee. Failure to register as sex offender. Best interest of justice.
JONES, Daniel Lee. Failure to comply with sex offender registration. Per plea agreement.
Revocations
JOHNSON, Daqurius Razjoune aka JOHNSON, Daqurius Razjoune K aka JOHNSON, Daqurius R.J. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit; child neglect; larceny of merchandise from retailer; resisting an officer. Bond $3,000. Hearing July 29.
MACK, Alton Scott aka MACK, Alton. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without a valid driver's license; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond $3,500. Hearing July 29.
