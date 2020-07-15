Muskogee County District Court 07.15.20

Marriage licenses
Bobby Ray Wiseley, 46, and Dina Louise Wood, 50, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
MITCHELL, Vinard Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 29.
SWAFFORD, Ernest Jacob. Escape from arrest or detention; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket July 29.
Sentencings
DOLAN Jr., Marcus Antowon. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; possession of firearm while on probation; resisting an officer. One 15-year, one 10-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison to be remanded to probation upon successful completion of drug offender work camp. Fined $450.
HORTON, Cylie Machelle. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Two years suspended. Fined $1,000.
MEDLEY, Jaron Lee. Unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance. One two-year and one one-year concurrent sentence in prison. Fined $1,000.
Dismissals
HILL, Malski M. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of felony; resisting an officer. Best interest of justice.
JACKSON, Keshaun. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; knowingly receiving stolen property; minor in possession of firearm. Best interest of justice.
MAXWELL, Gerald Lamont. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; during commission of felony. Best interest of justice.
MULLEN, Tyler Shawn. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; improper muffler. Best interest of justice.
TAYLOR, Kyran Lee. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; possess firearm during commission of felony. Best interest of justice.
WARRIOR, Gervorise Lamont. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; knowingly receiving stolen property; minor in possession of firearm; threaten to perform act of violence (two counts). Best interest of justice.
DUI arrest
WHEELER, John Steven. Driving under the influence of alcohol; personal injury accident while driving under the influence. City arrest.
