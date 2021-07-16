Marriage licenses
Cerrion Cleveland Lang Brown, 24, and Destiney Nancy Guvman, 24, both of Fort Gibson.
Patrick Joe McFarland, 41, and Caitlin Elizabeth Tompkins, 28, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
JERNIGAN, Jason Matthew. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 5.
McCARTHY, Tia Guerrero. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 24.
SIDES, Brandon Wayne. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 5.
WALKER, Kevin Ray. Domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm. Held without bond. Sounding docket Aug. 5.
Revocation
SMITH, Thomas Paul. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 30.
