Gavel
Nastco

Divorce decrees

Anjunette Grayson vs. Dante Grayson, incompatibility.

Isis S. Mize vs. Krystal E. Mize, incompatibility.

Protective order

Morgan Christian Clark vs. Ronald Derald Clark Jr., Aug. 18.

Civil suit

Independent Savings Plan vs. Cassandra Logan, petition for judgment, $10,727.22

Small claims

Ray Welch vs.:

• Charles Quick, $400, Aug. 1.

• Melissa Henry, $550, Aug. 1.

Initial appearance

BARNETT, Jeremy Darnell. Battery/assault and battery on police officer. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 29.

Revocation

JACOBS, Jake Phillip. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $5,000. Hearing July 25.

DUI arrest

HUGHEY, Cameron Roth. Driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense; child endangerment. City arrest.

