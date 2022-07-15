Divorce decrees
Anjunette Grayson vs. Dante Grayson, incompatibility.
Isis S. Mize vs. Krystal E. Mize, incompatibility.
Protective order
Morgan Christian Clark vs. Ronald Derald Clark Jr., Aug. 18.
Civil suit
Independent Savings Plan vs. Cassandra Logan, petition for judgment, $10,727.22
Small claims
Ray Welch vs.:
• Charles Quick, $400, Aug. 1.
• Melissa Henry, $550, Aug. 1.
Initial appearance
BARNETT, Jeremy Darnell. Battery/assault and battery on police officer. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 29.
Revocation
JACOBS, Jake Phillip. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $5,000. Hearing July 25.
DUI arrest
HUGHEY, Cameron Roth. Driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense; child endangerment. City arrest.
