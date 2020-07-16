Muskogee County District Court 07.16.20

Marriage license
Dylan James Linvick, 27, and Shellie Marie Kinyon, 38, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
ADCOCK, Conner Dean. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket July 28.
KIDD, Victoria Elaine. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing July 28.
LYDAY Jr., Anthony. Stalking in violation of court order. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 30.
MITCHUM, Hunter O. Second-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Hearing July 30.
SWAFFORD, Ernest Jacob. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 30.
WHEELER, John Stephen. Driving under the influence — personal injury accident. Bond same. Disposition docket July 28.
Acceleration
ADCOCK, Conner Dean. Plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence; domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; carrying firearm while under the influence. Released on recognizance to attorney. Hearing July 22.
Revocations
KIDD, Victoria Elaine. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (six counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts). Held without bond. Hearing July 28.
RAMOS, Philip Ramos. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; Falsely personate another to create liability. Held without bond. Hearing July 20.
Sentencings
FRALEY, Rachel Gail. Child neglect. Five years suspended. Fined $500.
HOUSTON, Jason Lamont. Bringing contraband into jail, penal institution; possession of contraband in penal institution; conspiracy to deliver controlled dangerous substance. One five-year, one one-year and one 10-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
Dismissal
BROWN, Wade Allyn. Child sexual abuse. Lack of jurisdiction. July 15.
DUI arrest
WHEELER, John Stephen. Driving under the influence of alcohol; personal injury while driving under the influence. City arrest.
