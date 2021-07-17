Muskogee County District Court 07.16.21

Marriage licenses
Shane Durwood Anderson, 50, and Pamela Lynn Jones, 48, both of Gore.
Timothy Lee Edgmon, 45, and Christina Lynne Karnes, 42, both of Muskogee.
Michael Lee Campbell Jr., 29, and Paige Amber Allen, 26, both of Haskell.
Kevin Dale Newberry, 56, of Tulsa, and Kristen Paige Kiser, 50, of Muskogee.
Lakin Bryce Wyatt, 23, and Paiten Stacy Alexander, 18, both of Muskogee.
Shawn Levi Collis, 27, and Jessica Ivy Lipe, 18, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Muskogee Housing Authority vs.:
• Rickey Humphrey, forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 2.
• Kamryn Barnes, forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 2.
Maria Suchil vs. Charleen Reed, forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 2.
Action Loan vs. Laticia Nicole Maxwell, $538, Aug. 18.
Mid Continent Construction vs. Todd Blanck, et al., $700, Aug. 2.
Kevin Deshields vs. Michael Eckel, et al., $3,290, Aug. 18.
Initial appearances
CROSS Jr., James Michael. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond same. Preliminary hearing July 28.
GRAHAM, Nathan Kelly. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing July 23.
UPTON Jr., Michael Wayne. Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee. Held without bond. Sounding docket Aug. 19.
PRITCHETT, Trevarose R. Assault and battery with intent to kill; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond same. Sounding docket July 30.
Dismissals
MANN, Zayne Garrett-Noel. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
WALKER, Tyson Lavar. Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to comply with sex offender registration. Best interest of justice.
Revocations
CROSS Jr., James Michael. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 28.
DUI arrests
BROWN, Donald Eugene. Driving under the influence of alcohol; assault and battery on police officer; transporting open container; possession of controlled substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
CONWAY, Amanda Lynn. Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane. OHP arrest.
LAMON, John B. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container — beer. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.