Marriage licenses
Trenton Seth Twist, 22, of Porum, and Jacey Brenee West, 20, of Morris.
Joe Henry Perez Jr., 51, and Ashley Nicole Martin, 31, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Melody Berry vs. Evan Berry, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Summer Louise Johnson, et al. vs. James Lee Clinkenbeard II, Aug. 25.
James D. Hannah vs. Erica Kellenbenz, Aug. 23.
Estelle Lynn Gray vs. Brittany Leann Ransome, Aug. 18.
Rikyah M. Glover, et al. vs. Brittany Leann Ransome, Aug. 18.
Civil suits
In re: Megan Elizabeth Reasor, petition for name change.
In re: Katelynn McPherren, lost title.
Small claims
Melanie Roberts vs. Jamie Corral, replevin, Aug. 9.
Initial appearances
HUGHEY, Cameron Roth. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; child endangerment by driving while under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 1.
OWENS, Jerry David. Leaving scene of accident involving injury; reckless driving. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 1.
STOPP, Jacob Andrew. Larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Aug. 1.
SCHWINN, Stephen Christopher. First-degree burglary. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Aug. 1.
DUI arrests
EDWARDS, Jeriel. Driving under influence of any other intoxicating substance; resisting executive officer. City arrest.
SANDOVAL, Jose Torres. Driving under influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; speeding 25-30 miles per hour over limit. OHP arrest.
SEIFRIED, Mateo. Driving under influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
