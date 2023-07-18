Initial appearance
MANIGAULT, Darryl Eugene. Assault and battery on police officer (two counts); driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 31.
MYERS-DILLON, Krista Michelle aka DILLON, Krista. Child neglect. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 24.
PERRYMAN, Wesley Bill. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Aug. 3.
SMITH, Scott O'Neal. Indecent exposure. Bond $15,000. Preliminary hearing July 24.
YOUNG, Madison Sky. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled substance (marijuana); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket July 27.
Revocation
BLACKMON, Cheryl Denise. Larceny of lost property. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 24.
Sentencing
CARTER Jr., Benrick Rickey. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Five years in prison, credit for time served since Sept. 24, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.