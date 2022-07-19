Civil suits
In re: Elizabeth Gaxiola, lost title.
Small claims
Muskogee Affordable Housing Phase II vs. Malinda Haliburton, et al., $2,330, Aug. 3.
Atlas Property Management dba South Point Apartments vs. Chrissy J. Shields, et al., $798, Aug. 3.
Atlas Property Management dba Berwick Apartments vs. Lashae M. Lax, et al., $769, Aug. 3
Trinity Multifamily dba Oak Park Apartments vs. Vanesa Pearson, $1,465, Aug. 3.
Wilhoit Properties Inc. vs. Sandra Elaine Parish, et al., $1,210, Aug. 3.
Initial appearances
BOYD, Patrick Alan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket Aug. 2.
DYE, Jason Grant. Falsely personate another to create liability; public intoxication. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Aug. 2.
HANEY, Lezlie Carol. Assault and/or battery on a medical care provider. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 2.
JENKINS, Keyonna Wonderful. Second-degree burglary. Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing July 25.
KETCHUM, Melissa Maureen aka FREEMAN, Melissa aka CONRAD, Melissa aka LOFTIS, Melissa. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (methamphetamine); falsely personate another to create liability; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond. Sounding docket Aug. 2.
LOFTIS, Todd Nicholas. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (methamphetamine); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 2.
OLIVER, Ashley Lea. First-degree burglary; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; protective order violation (two counts); possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Aug. 2.
SIMPSON, Katie Marie. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Aug. 2.
TORRES-SANDOVAL, Jose M. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 30.
Acceleration
JENKINS, Keyonna Wonderful. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 25.
DUI arrests
ROCK, Tyler. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating beverage; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
