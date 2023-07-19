Initial appearances
BASRALIAN, Bo Justis aka BASRALIAN, Bo Justus. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Aug. 1.
FARMER, Traci Lynn aka MOORE, Traci Lynn. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond same. Sounding docket July 19.
MOORE Jr., Darryl Wayne aka MOORE, D. J. Lewd molestation. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Aug. 1.
WASHINGTON Sr., Jeremiah Jerome. Battery/assault and battery on a police officer; domestic abuse/assault and battery. Bond $8,000. Sounding docket Aug. 1, 2023.
Dismissal
CROSSLAND, Thomas Scott. Stalking. Lack of jurisdiction.
