Initial appearances
AUBIN, Barbara Nichole aka ASHBY, Barbara aka AUBIN, Barbra Nichole. Third-degree burglary. Bond $300. Sounding docket Aug. 2.
FARMER, Traci Lynn aka MOORE, Traci Lynn. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of felony; possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Aug. 2.
LANE, Timothy Dwight. Trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl). Bond $3,000. Failure to appear.
LUCAS, Donquanyay Lemoyne. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Aug. 2.
MAXWELL, Larry Jermain. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond same. Failure to appear.
WILSON, Tomithy Alan. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Aug. 2.
Dismissal
SURGNIER, Angela Marie. Cruelty to animals. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
MAXWELL, Larry Jermain. Domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic abuse — assault and battery (two counts). Bond $5,000. Failure to appear.
Sentencing
JAMES, Bryant Allen. Trafficking in illegal drugs. 10 years in prison. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
BRESHEARS, Jerry Dale. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; defective vehicle; failure to wear seat belt. Okmulgee arrest.
VAUGHN, Gerald H. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or greater — first offense. City arrest.
