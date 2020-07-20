Muskogee County District Court 07.20.20

Marriage licenses
Tutter Bert Hale Jr., 28, and Lauren Nicole Kelly, 20, both of Muskogee.
Kevin Duane Burns, 30, of Stigler, and Ashley Dawn Sheree Hornburger, 31, of Poteau.
Chrys Allen Tinsley, 30, and Courtney Morgan Clinton, 27, both of Tahlequah.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management vs.:
• Starr Everly, $498, Aug. 5.
• Diana Garcia, $912, Aug. 5
• Ronnie Welch, $550, Aug. 5.
Initial appearances
HAMILTON, Mylania Lacherly aka BILLINGS, Mylania Lacheryl. Attempted first-degree burglary. Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing July 27.
MACK, Alton Scott. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket Aug. 4.
WALKER, Victoria Danelle. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 4.
Acceleration
HAMILTON, Mylania Lacherly aka BILLINGS, Mylania Lacheryl. Falsely personate another to create liability; knowingly concealing stolen property (two counts). Bond $20,000. Hearing July 27.
DUI arrest
HURST, Daine Alexander. Driving under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearms while under the influence. County arrest.
