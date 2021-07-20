Marriage licenses
Lance Meeks, 57, and Tammy Ann White, 53, both of Muskogee.
Robert Lerone Mims, 27, and Bianca Dominique Rodriguez, 23, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
BODENHAMER, Troy Byron. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; carrying a firearm while under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 3.
DAVENPORT, Andrew Wayne. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 3.
DEDMON Jr., Rudolph aka DEDMON, Rudolph L. Sexual abuse - child under 12. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Aug. 9.
EASTWOOD, Dustin Matthew. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 24.
FRALEY II, Andrew Douglas. Conspiracy; third-degree burglary. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Aug. 3.
JONES, Christopher Glen. Grand larceny; obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 3.
MILLER, Amie Lynne. Conspiracy; third-degree burglary. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Aug. 3.
STEWART Jr., Jerry Jordan. Second-degree arson; possession of stolen vehicle; protective order violation. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Aug. 3
THOMAS, Regina Ulamay. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 3.
VANN, Johnny Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket July 28.
Revocation
VANN, Johnny Lee. Lewd molestation; intimidation of witness (two counts). Bond $2,000. Hearing July 28.
DUI arrest
MONDOUX, Kayleigh. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.