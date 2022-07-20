Small claims
Security Finance of Oklahoma LLC dba Security Finance vs. Nina Shavon Holderbee, $1,859, Aug. 26.
Janie Lynn Lenard vs. Camie Huddleston, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 3.
Initial appearance
ROCK, Tyler David aka NODINE, Tyler David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Aug. 2.
Dismissals
CONARD, Jerry. Robbery with firearm; conspiracy to commit robbery with firearm. Refiled.
WHITFIELD III, Theodore Roosevelt. Domestic abuse - assault and battery, second and subsequent offense. Best interest of justice.
Sentencing
LATIMER Jr., Lonnie Dean. Grand larceny; false declaration of ownership in pawn (two counts). One two-year and two six-month concurrent sentences in prison.
DUI arrests
BOYD, Patrick Alan. Driving under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
KENNEDY, John Donald Junior. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.