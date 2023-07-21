Initial appearances
MAXWELL, Larry Jermain. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing July 27.
SIMPSON, Patrick Dale. Lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing July 27.
Dismissal
HARTON, Arquesha Laverne. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Revocations
MANN, James. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond. Hearing July 27.
MAXWELL, Larry Jermain. Domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic abuse — assault and battery (two counts). Bond $10,000. Hearing July 27.
SHINN, Harold. First-degree rape. Bond $15,000. Hearing July 27.
SIMPSON, Patrick Dale. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (two counts). Bond $3,300. Hearing July 27.
