Initial appearances

MAXWELL, Larry Jermain. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing July 27.

SIMPSON, Patrick Dale. Lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing July 27.

Dismissal

HARTON, Arquesha Laverne. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.

Revocations

MANN, James. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond. Hearing July 27.

MAXWELL, Larry Jermain. Domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic abuse — assault and battery (two counts). Bond $10,000. Hearing July 27.

SHINN, Harold. First-degree rape. Bond $15,000. Hearing July 27.

SIMPSON, Patrick Dale. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (two counts). Bond $3,300. Hearing July 27.

Tags

