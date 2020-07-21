Muskogee County District Court 07.21.20

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Marriage license

Justin Lance Retchloff, 42, and Krystal Marie Parent, 41, both of Porum.

Initial appearances

EDWARDS Jr., Earnest Lee. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 5.

HARRISON, Braliza Leon. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; reckless conduct with a firearm; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 5.

HUBBELL III, Andrew Nelson. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 5.

JACKSON, Deveron Brett. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 5.

MORGAN, Kenneth. Embezzlement. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Aug. 5.

OSBORN, Trevor Dwayne. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 5.

Acceleration

MAHONE, Stacy Michelle. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; leaving the scene of accident involving injury. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 30.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you