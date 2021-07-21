Marriage licenses
Stoney Wayne Baker, 48, and Jennifer Ann Bivins, 51, both of Muskogee.
Robert Curtis Powell, 36, and Tiffany Amanda Rosado, 35, both of Muskogee.
Paul Luther Whitley III, 23, and Elizabeth Ann McLain, 25, both of Muskogee.
Dismissals
ROSE, Daniel Dewayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of paraphernalia. Best interest of justice.
YOUNG, Kevin Lee. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer (two counts). Best interest of justice.
Revocation
SMITH, Amber Lynn. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 30.
Sentencing
BRAGG, Wayne Sontag. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without a valid driver's license. One seven-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,550.
DUI arrests
McHENRY, Patrick Wayne. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Fort Gibson arrest.
SMITH Jr., Gregory Allen. Driving while impaired. County arrest.
TURNER, Kyle Louis. Driving under the influence of drugs; careless driving; failure to pay taxes due to state; no driver's license; improper turn about; reckless driving; no security verification. City arrest.
