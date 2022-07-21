Marriage licenses
Charles Kenneth Howard, 82, of Oktaha, and Mary Jayne Owens, 78, of Proctor.
Civil suits
U.S. Bank National Association vs. Waynette Gatlin, et al., foreclosure.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Phillip Ray Adair, foreclosure.
Ford Motor Credit Corporation, LLC vs.:
• Carolyn Alexander, petition for judgment, $7,724.64.
• Jared Hinds, petition for judgment, $8,631.44.
Initial appearances
EDWARDS, Jeriel. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (two counts); resisting an officer (two counts). Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Aug. 24.
KENNEDY Jr., John Donald. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing July 27.
SEIFRIED, Mateo Gabriel. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 30.
DUI arrests
PITTS, Katie Rae. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; unsafe lane use. County arrest.
RIVAS-MAYORGA, Carlos Eduardo. Driving under the influence of alcohol; public intoxication; breaking and entering dwelling without permission. City arrest.
THIERRY, Jorden. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of intoxicating beverage under 21; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.