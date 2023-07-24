Initial appearances

HARP, Kelsie Danielle Lynn aka ROGINO, Kelsie aka HARP-ROGINO, Kelsie. Child neglect. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket Aug. 4.

HARTMAN, Jacob. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $6,500. Sounding docket Aug. 4.

WHORTON, Joey Leon. First-degree murder — deliberate intent; or the alternative second-degree burglary. Held without bond. Sounding docket July 25.

DUI arrests

BREWER, Larry NMI. Driving under the influence of alcohol; intersection violation. City arrest.

GWYN, Gregory Allen. Driving under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.

WASHINGTON, Sydnie. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled. suspended or revoked; no insurance. OHP arrest.

