Muskogee County District Court 07.22.20

Marriage licenses
Cameron Lane Curry, 28, of McAlester, and Bailey Carolina Brown, 27, of Muskogee.
Ahmad Tayseer Hosied Bataineh, 33, and Noor Naif Ahmad Almomani, 32, both of Broken Arrow.
Small claims
Cincy Properties LLC vs. Thelma and Jason Shaw, $605, Aug. 3.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs.:
• Danny Rae Wood, et al., $1,980.21, Aug. 21.
• Austin Tyler Martin, $1,219.99, Aug. 21.
Initial appearances
HILL, Darrell Dewayne. First-degree robbery; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of a felony; distribution of controlled dangerous substance; possession with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Aug. 5.
WHITE, Demarco Deonta. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 5.
DUI arrests
GULLEY, Jeffery. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
WISMAN, Troy Dale. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
