Marriage licenses
Shane Anthony Bongiovanni, 20, and Hailey Dawn Huggins, 20, both of Edmond.
Dalton Joseph Conrad, 27, and Olivia Nicollete Beaver, 30, both of Oktaha.
Small claims
South 25th Place Apartments vs. Kasey Gant, et al., $452, Aug. 4.
Calley Morgan vs. The Brake Shop of Muskogee, et al., $4,045, Aug. 20.
Initial appearances
McHENRY, Patrick Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond posted. Preliminary hearing July 30.
SCRAPER, David Wayne. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 5.
Dismissals
CANNON, Nichol Shanta. Falsely personate another to create liability. Defendant is in compliance.
PATTON, Timothy Steven. Second-degree burglary; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; larceny from house; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Defendant is in compliance.
Revocations
McHENRY, Patrick Wayne. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Released on recognizance. Hearing July 30.
STEPHENS, Jalyn Jordan Wayne aka STEPHENS, Jaly Dornan Wayne aka STEPHENS, Jayln Jordan Wayne aka STEPHENS, Jordan aka STEPHENS, Jalyn Jordan. Larceny from a person; second-degree burglary (two counts). Recognizance to J. Bickel. Hearing July 30.
