Marriage license
Jose Guadalupe Sanchez Fortanel, 23, and Rosa Sherlyn Gallegos, 18, both of Muskogee.
Civil suit
J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, National Association vs. Heirs of Onice Miller, foreclosure.
Small claims
Action Loan vs. Tanya Nicole Byrd, $844.42, Aug. 12.
WB3 Rentals, LLC vs. Alexander Houghton, et al., $1,100, Aug. 10.
Cheryl Daniels-James dba C.H. Wholesale Fireworks vs. Jeff Olds, et al., $7,190.03, Aug. 17.
Wen Xing Chen vs. Charles Campbell dba Campbell Electric, $10,000, Aug. 22.
Initial appearances
RYAN, Taneshia Leann-Renee. Harboring a fugitive from justice. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
RYAN, Vernika Renee. Harboring a fugitive from justice. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
WARD, Allen Powell. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
WARD, Jacob Aaron. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
Revocation
GRAGG Jr., Jeffrey Taylor. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; knowingly concealing stolen property; obstructing officer. Bond $5,000. Hearing Aug. 1.
Sentencing
ROBERTS, Robert Dwayne. Driving under the influence with a breath alcohol level of .08 or more - great bodily injury. Sentenced July 20. 20 years in prison.
