Muskogee County District Court 07.23.20

Marriage licenses
Thomas James Neuzil, 27, and Valerie Manee' Stacy, 48, both of Muskogee.
William Ray Rowan, 42, and Kelli Veronica West, 38, both of Fort Gibson.
Small claims
No-Bad Properties LLP vs. Christopher Wallen, et al., $5,500, Aug. 10.
Initial appearances
GULLEY, Jeffery Alan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second and subsequent offense. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 6.
WISMAN, Troy Dale. Actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Aug. 6.
Revocation
MOORE, Emily Anne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond. Hearing July 28.
