Marriage licenses
Marcus Kyle Stanley, 28, and Talitha Lynne Stanley, 33, both of Muskogee.
Donald Ray Johnson, 79, and Deborah Syler Moreno, 64, both of Muskogee.
James Matthew Miller, 49, and Gayla June Taylor, 66, both of Muskogee.
Clayton Timothy Kinard, 31, and Laura Marie Diamond, 40, both of Muskogee.
Cory Conrad Kaiser, 30, and Tonya Cheyenne Combes, 24, both of Haskell.
David Wayne Coleman, 59, of Warner, and Conetta Marlene Emberson, 59, of Checotah.
Small claims
Action Loan vs.:
• Miranda Nicholes Diles, $344, Aug. 27.
• Gladys Geneva Brown, $280, Aug. 27.
Kaelin Owens, et al. vs. Madhulika Krish, $8,564, Aug. 27.
Initial appearances
BLEVINS, Calob Aaron. Second-degree burglary; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; obstructing officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 2.
CHIPPEWA, Rocky Boy Bronson Neil. Child sexual abuse. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Aug. 6.
CURTIS, Barry Wade. Possess firearm during commission of a felony; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; reckless conduct with firearm. Held without bond. Sounding docket Aug. 6.
FERGUSON, Noel Asa. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing Aug. 2.
HANS, Randy Kenneth Allen. Lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16-21. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Aug. 6.
HAYWARD Jr., Shane Daniel Jr. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000; reckless conduct with firearm; embezzlement of rental property. Bond $3,500. Sounding docket Aug. 6.
McCARTER, Billy Joe. Plan/conspire/endeavor to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 6.
Acceleration
BLEVINS, Calob Aaron. Attempted second-degree burglary; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Hearing Aug. 2.
Dismissals
AGUIRRE, Gabriel Serrato. Fugitive from justice. Defendant signed waiver of extradition, defendant to return to Butte County, California.
COFFEY, Brian Daniel. Grand larceny. Lack of jurisdiction.
COOMBES, Amanda Jo. Identity theft - unlawful use of personal identifying information; uttering forged instrument. Lack of jurisdiction.
DANIEL, Nicholas. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Lack of jurisdiction.
DE LA GARZA, Cheyenne Skye. Falsely personate another to create liability. Lack of jurisdiction.
HENSON, Kurt Edward. First-degree burglary; protective order violation. Lack of jurisdiction.
SMITH, Amber Marlene. Neglect by caretaker (four counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
WRIGHT, Dakota Brock. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving under the influence; operating all-terrain vehicle on highway. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
FERGUSON, Noel Asa. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond required. Hearing Aug. 2.
Sentencings
HAMM, Marvin William. Possession of firearm after previous felony conviction. Five years suspended. Fined $1,000.
HARRINGTON, Adra Lee. Trafficking in illegal drugs; knowingly concealing stolen property. One 20-year and one one-year concurrent sentences with all except first eight years suspended. Fined $1,000.
HOWE, Andrew Laurence. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Seven years suspended. Fined $1,000.
