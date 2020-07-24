Muskogee County District Court 07.24.20

Marriage licenses
Anthony Odell Lax II, 22, and Rachel Lee Fox, 22, both of Muskogee.
Stephen Ray White, 28, and Briana Michelle Wacoche, 23, both of Muskogee.
Matthew James Cox, 29, and Tiffanie Elaine Bowers, 32, both of Porum.
Ronald Coty LaCaze, 61, of Stilwell, and Jana Sue Twombley, 65, of Fort Gibson.
Brian Edward Keane, 53, and Kristin DeAn Bischoff, 50, both of Fort Gibson.
Isaiah Matthew Roberts, 19, and Georgia Lee-Anne Burns, 19, both of Warner.
Small claims
Red River Credit Corp vs.:
• Gina Gugello, $1,113.27, Aug. 23.
• Lane Looper, $1,242, Aug. 21.
• Alisha Gibson-Pickens, $634.41, Aug. 21.
Initial appearances
BRANDLEY, Donavier Kentrell aka BRANDLEY, Donxavier Kentrell. Domesti assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse-assault and battery. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Aug. 7.
JANWAY-ROBISON, Marianne Celine aka ROBISON, Marianne Celine. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $2,500 Sounding docket Aug. 4.
Dismissals
CRUMPTON, Bennie Lamont. Second-degree burglary; larceny from the house; malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Best interest of justice.
FORTNEY, Jeremy. Sexual abuse - child under 12; sexual exploitation - child under 12. Lack of jurisdiction. Fortney and victim are Native Americans.
McBRIDE, Michael David. Driving under the influence; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. To be refiled.
NELSON, Gary Michael. Domestic assault with a dangerous weapon; assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Per plea agreement.
Sentencings
GLADDEN, Anthony Shane. Falsely personate another to create liability; threaten to perform act of violence (three counts). Sentenced July 20. Three years suspended to be served consecutive to three concurrent 30-day suspended sentences. Fined $650.
GOREE, Arthur Edward. First-degree arson. Sentenced July 23. Five years suspended. Fined $1,000.
MARTINEZ, Travis K.S. Failure to register as a sex offender. Sentenced July 23. Five years with all except the first three years suspended. Fined $1,000.
PIERCE, Michael Lee. Falsely personate another to create liability. Sentenced July 20. Six years in prison. Fined $500.
RUSSELL, Sarah Renee. Possession with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity. Sentenced July 23. One 12-year and one five-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $500.
THACH, Seth King aka THATCH, Seth. Child abuse. Sentenced July 20. Ten years in prison.
TYLER, Thomas Kyle aka TYLER, Kyle. Aggravated assault and battery; assault and/or battery on emergency medical technician; indecent exposure; threaten to perform act of violence (two counts). Sentenced July 15. Two five-year, one two-year and two six-month concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
WALDON, Chase Alexander. First-degree robbery; possession of firearm during commission of a felony. Sentenced July 13. Two concurrent 20-year sentences with all except the first 10 years suspended. Fined $2,000.
WOLFFIS, Kevin Scott. Child abuse. Sentenced July 23. Ten years suspended. Fined $1,000.
