Initial appearances
EDWARDS, Jeremiah Edwards aka EDWARDS, Jerimiah Ray. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 7.
VAUGHN, Gerald Harrison aka HILL, Gerald Harrison. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket Aug. 10.
WALKER, Skyla Renee. Second-degree burglary; third-degree arson; resisting an officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Aug. 7.
Acceleration
HUTCHINSON, Heather Mae. Second-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Hearing Aug. 3.
Dismissals
ENNIS, Cierara Esaria. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Lack of jurisdiction.
ZIMMERMAN, Jeromy aka ZIMMERMAN, Jeromey aka ZIMMERMAN, Jeremy D. Battery on police officer; resisting an officer; trespassing after being forbidden. Defendant is deceased.
Revocation
WASSON, Dustin William. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of a controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; driving left of center. Own recognizance. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
Sentencings
BROWN, Crystal Ann. Grand larceny. Three years suspended. Fined $500.
GRANADAS, Antonio aka LOPEZ, Ricardo Torres. Falsely personate another to create liability. One five-year sentence in prison.
MILLER, Christopher J. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance — possession with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of paraphernalia; third-degree burglary; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; kidnapping; unauthorized use of vehicle; protective order violation; threaten to perform act of violence. Four seven-year, one two-year, two one-year and one six-month concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $500.
