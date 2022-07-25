Marriage licenses
Cody Lee White, 20, and Hannah Rose Schuette, 20, both of Muskogee.
Ezequiel Rodriguez Delgado, 47, and Isidra Ramirez Arrejas, 36, both of Muskogee.
Asuncion Pech Olan, 31, and Dania Elizabeth Vazquez Hernandez, 30, both of Muskogee.
Jordan Walker, 20, and Morgan Leigh Richards, 20, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Trent Ruminer vs. Jennifer Readdy, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Madison Rice, et al. vs. Jonathon Hughart, Aug. 31.
Susan Rae Martin, et al. vs. Robert Edward Briles, Sept. 29.
Civil suits
Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Kyle D. Verne, petition for judgment, $13,867.90.
Prestige Financial Services Inc. vs. Quincee Baker, et al., petition for judgment, $7,130.19.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs.:
• Angela Griffin, petition for judgment, $9,027.48.
• Eric Leach, petition for judgment, $7,312.83.
• Jennifer Willson, petition for judgment, $2,386.87.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. Samantha Gail Miller, petition for judgment, $6,381.76.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs.:
• Kaley Grabel, petition for judgment, $3,658.56.
• Lauretta S. Ashwood, petition for judgment, $1,749.57.
• Sibley Lanning, petition for judgment, $1,273.16.
• Clarence L. Bryan, petition for judgment, $1,640.15.
Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Xochitl Espindola-Fianco, et al., petition for judgment, $9,917.28.
UHG I, LLC vs. Yolanda Wiggins, petition for judgment, $8,152.60.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jason Clark, petition for judgment, $1,510.49.
Small claims
Honor Heights Tower vs. Kenard Johnson, et al., $180, Aug. 12.
Initial appearances
BARBRE, Brian Edward. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 15.
GOAD, Leisha Marie. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine); possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of restricted bullet; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 15.
GRAGG Jr., Jeffrey Taylor. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine); possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of restricted bullet; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 1.
GRIMES, Keith Alan. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 15.
HARRIS, Cassi Jo aka HANSEN, Cassi Jo aka HARRIS Cassie. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (methamphetamine); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 1.
RITCHIE Sr., Charles Ezra. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 15.
THIERRY, Jorden James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 30.
WARD, Jacob Aaron. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; resisting an officer. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Aug. 15.
Dismissal
FOSTER, Anthony Lang. Feloniously pointing firearm. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
HARRIS, Cassi Jo aka HANSEN, Cassi Jo aka HARRIS Cassie. Trafficking in illegal drugs; grand larceny; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $3,000. Hearing Aug. 1.
Sentencing
JOHNSON, Tanya Marie. First-degree arson. 10 years suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
BEACHEM, Gerald Wayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
HOBBS, Erica Leticia. Driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. City arrest.
HOUFF, Christopher Dewayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; resisting executive officer; transporting open container of beer; no valid driver's license; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
SWIFTBIRD, Derrick Robin. Driving under the influence of alcohol. reckless driving. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
