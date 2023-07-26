Initial appearances
BENTLEY, Taylor Allen. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Aug. 8.
BREWER, Larry. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket Aug. 10.
CUNDIFF, Trey Michael. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; operate vehicle with license plate covered; failure to wear seat belt. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 10.
DAVENPORT, Andrew Wade. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine); possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 8.
ROMINE, Dakota Paul. Stalking. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 8.
Dismissal
JENNINGS, Wade Austin. Driving under the influence; reckless driving; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Lack of jurisdiction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.