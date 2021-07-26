Gavel

James Monroe Crooms Jr., 29, and Emily Nicole Hobbs, 27, both of Fort Gibson.

HUBBELL III, Andrew Nelson. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 3.

LAMON, John Brian. Driving under the influence; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Lack of jurisdiction.

BURGIN, Michael James. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possess firearm during commission of felony; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $2,500. Hearing Aug. 2.

DOW, Alex Thor. Unauthorized use of a vehicle; Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 2.

GIBSON, Bryan Keith. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.

IVY, Thomas. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Muskogee Campus arrest.

SHEARER, Elise Madison. Child endangerment; driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense. County arrest.

TAPIA, Karina. Driving while impaired by consumption of alcohol. City arrest.

