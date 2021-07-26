Marriage license
James Monroe Crooms Jr., 29, and Emily Nicole Hobbs, 27, both of Fort Gibson.
Acceleration
HUBBELL III, Andrew Nelson. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 3.
Dismissal
LAMON, John Brian. Driving under the influence; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
BURGIN, Michael James. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possess firearm during commission of felony; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $2,500. Hearing Aug. 2.
DOW, Alex Thor. Unauthorized use of a vehicle; Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 2.
DUI arrests
GIBSON, Bryan Keith. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.
IVY, Thomas. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Muskogee Campus arrest.
SHEARER, Elise Madison. Child endangerment; driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense. County arrest.
TAPIA, Karina. Driving while impaired by consumption of alcohol. City arrest.
