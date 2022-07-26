Divorce decree
Justin Bowling vs. Monica Bowling, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality vs. Jimmie Mackey, petition for injunctive relief.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, et al. vs.:
• Eric Harmon, petition for judgment, $2,961.06.
• Successors of Stephen McGowen, foreclosure.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs.:
• Mariah Parks, petition for judgment, $6,786.80.
• Daniel Micolites, petition for judgment, $5,197.97.
• Corey Morgan, petition for judgment, $7,948.97.
• Dennis Culbreth Sr., petition for judgment, $12,396.22.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Kaitlyn Foltz, petition for judgment, $1,275.20.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. vs. Matthew Hayes, petition for judgment, $9,692.78.
Velocity investments, LLC vs. Stacy Campbell, petition for judgment, $5,478.12.
Wanda Ratliff, et al. vs. Dr. Patrina Joslin, M.D., et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Small claims
Lisa Jones vs. Sheryl Martinez, $2,000, Aug.12.
Western Finance Associates vs.:
• Julie Allen, $2,075.91, Aug. 19.
• Kasey Fritts, $481.20, Aug. 19.
• Isaiah Maxwell, $1,019.04, Aug. 19.
• David Henson, $1,292.91, Aug. 19.
WB3 Rentals, LLC vs. Dakota J. Henry, et al., $1,711.50.
Initial appearances
FORD, Bryan Keith. Embezzlement of rental property. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 29.
RICE, Shelly Dawn. Second-degree burglary. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Aug. 2.
RYE, David Allen. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine). Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 31.
SMITH, Cory Ray. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Aug. 31.
