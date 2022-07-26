Gavel

Divorce decree

Justin Bowling vs. Monica Bowling, incompatibility.

Civil suits

Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality vs. Jimmie Mackey, petition for injunctive relief.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, et al. vs.:

• Eric Harmon, petition for judgment, $2,961.06.

• Successors of Stephen McGowen, foreclosure.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs.:

• Mariah Parks, petition for judgment, $6,786.80.

• Daniel Micolites, petition for judgment, $5,197.97.

• Corey Morgan, petition for judgment, $7,948.97.

• Dennis Culbreth Sr., petition for judgment, $12,396.22.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Kaitlyn Foltz, petition for judgment, $1,275.20.

Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. vs. Matthew Hayes, petition for judgment, $9,692.78.

Velocity investments, LLC vs. Stacy Campbell, petition for judgment, $5,478.12.

Wanda Ratliff, et al. vs. Dr. Patrina Joslin, M.D., et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.

Small claims

Lisa Jones vs. Sheryl Martinez, $2,000, Aug.12.

Western Finance Associates vs.:

• Julie Allen, $2,075.91, Aug. 19.

• Kasey Fritts, $481.20, Aug. 19.

• Isaiah Maxwell, $1,019.04, Aug. 19.

• David Henson, $1,292.91, Aug. 19.

WB3 Rentals, LLC vs. Dakota J. Henry, et al., $1,711.50.

Initial appearances

FORD, Bryan Keith. Embezzlement of rental property. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 29.

RICE, Shelly Dawn. Second-degree burglary. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Aug. 2.

RYE, David Allen. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine). Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 31.

SMITH, Cory Ray. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Aug. 31.

