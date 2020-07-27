Muskogee County District Court 07.27.20

Marriage license
Zane Rasmussen, 22, and Sidnee Lynne Spencer, 22, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
William Stedman vs. Mark Walker dba Mark Walker Trucking, $3,500, Aug. 28.
Gregorio Jimenez vs. Lamario Page, $680, Aug. 10.
WB3 Rentals LLC vs. Kenny Duechasne, $1,195, Aug. 10.
GMCF vs.:
• Brittany Lynch, $294, Aug. 10.
• Becky Ballard, $1,420, Aug. 10.
• Jared Melchiori, et al., $960, Aug. 10.
Initial appearances
DECOLONGON, Ron Joseph. First-degree burglary. Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing Aug. 3.
McELWEE Jr., Terence Wade. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
WATKINS Jr., Dennis Clyde Leroy. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; resisting an officer. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
Revocations
DECOLONGON, Ron Joseph. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $1,500. Hearing Aug. 3.
GRASS, Markell Juanye. First-degree robbery. Bond $2,500. Hearing Aug. 3.
JAMES II, John David aka JAMES II, David John. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing after being forbidden. Bond $2,500. Hearing Aug. 3.
DUI arrest
JOHNSON, Corneilous Anthony. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
