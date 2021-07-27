Gavel

Otis Randolph Booker Jr., 48, and Chelsea Cholique McGee, 45, both of Muskogee.

Small claims

Shinn Properties LLC vs. Rickey Fowler, forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 9.

Initial appearances

IVY Jr., Thomas Edward. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 31.

TAPIA, Karina Yvette. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 31.

Dismissals

JOHNSON Jr., Ewell Steve. Driving under the influence of drugs. Lack of jurisdiction.

PRUETT, Samuel Adam. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Best interest of justice.

TIMMONS, Emmanuel. Robbery with a weapon. Plea agreement.

Sentencing

TIMMONS, Emmanuel. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Two 15-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.

DUI arrest

LEADER, Micaila Shea. Driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving. City arrest.

