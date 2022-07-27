Marriage licenses
Carmon Ember Watts, 51, and Carol Lynn Cobb, 59, both of Muskogee.
Inali Thompson-James Wacoche, 18, and Chantell Alicia Ramsey, 18, both of Muskogee.
Aaron Carrel Duvall, 59, and Melissa Ann Brewer, 45, both of Fort Gibson.
Protective order
Dustin Lewis Lee Taylor, et al. vs. James Wade, et al., Aug. 24.
Civil suits
In re: David Davis Jr., lost title.
In re: Rosemarie Larson, lost titles.
In re: Thurston Lott, lost title.
In re: Johnny James, lost title.
In re: Kirk Ross, lost title.
In re: Brock England, lost title.
In re: Ethen McNeill, lost title.
In re: Larry Foster, lost title.
In re: Gavin Cook, lost title.
In re: Richard Teague Jr., lost title.
In re: Morgan Services, lost titles.
Small claims
Silver Leaf Apartments vs. Tiffany Hollis, et al., $5,065, Aug. 12.
Diamond Finance vs. Jason Legg, $1,017, Aug. 19.
Initial appearances
LINDSAY, Adam Wayne. Second-degree burglary. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 9.
SHEPARD, Aaron Deewit. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
WILHITE, Jerried Burnell. Embezzlement; conspiracy. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
Dismissals
CHAPPELL, Aryhel Mackenzie. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
SMITH, Carl Alan. Conspiracy; bringing alcohol into penal institution; bringing cell phone or electronic device in penal institution; bringing contraband in penal institution or jail; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Best interest of justice.
Revocations
LINDSAY, Adam Wayne. Larceny from the house; intimidation of witness; endeavoring to manufacture controlled dangerous substance/possess material with intent to manufacture; possession of controlled dangerous substance, second and subsequent offense (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $4,000. Hearing Aug. 4.
McCOIN, Adam Wesley. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 5.
Sentencings
HILL, Benjamin David. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Five years suspended.
TALLEY, Joshua Kyle. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts). Two 10-year and two one-year concurrent sentences. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrest
BARNES, Michael Anthony. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense; child endangerment; use of firearm while committing a felony. County arrest.
