Muskogee County District Court 07.28.20

Small claims
Green Country Village vs. Miesha Taylor, $859.90, Aug. 10.
Armstrong Bank vs.:
• Christopher Michael Smith, $5,974.38, Aug. 28.
• Nicholas Dale Barnes, et al., $525.77, Aug. 28.
• Robert Michael Woodard, $923.22, Aug. 28.
• Martin Herbert Bolzendahl, $2,149.29, Aug. 28.
• Rhonda Renee Clark, $864.19, Aug. 28.
• Misti Lea Witcraft, $580.17, Aug. 28.
• Michael Glen Rock, $814.50, Aug. 28.
Initial appearance
GRASS, Markell Juanye. Falsely personate another to create liability; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing Aug. 5.
Dismissal
SMITH, Luke Alexander. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
MOODY, Seth Hunter. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; endangering others while eluding police officer; larceny of auto, aircraft, or other motor vehicle. County arrest.
STEWART, Vernie Edward. Driving under the influence of alcohol; improper passing - unsafe place. City arrest.
