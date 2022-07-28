Protective order
Chelsey Taylor Simpson, et al. vs. William Newton Holt, Aug. 18.
Small claims
Cope Properties OK dba Jason Cope vs. Trista Nunez, $720, Aug. 10.
Initial appearances
BEACHEM, Gerald Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 30.
BUCHANAN, Joseph Lavon. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Aug. 11.
HOUFF, Christopher Dewayne Rashad. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; driving without a valid driver's license; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; resisting an officer. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 30.
McBATH, Kanesha Lynn. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Aug. 11.
Revocation
RIVAS-MAYORCA, Carlos Eduardo aka RIVAS, Carlos Eduardo. Aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; failure to yield for emergency vehicle; reckless driving. Bond $1,000. Hearing Aug. 5.
DUI arrests
LASKY, Nicole Verenita. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting container of beer. Fort Gibson arrest.
