Initial appearances
BATTLES, Reginald. Kidnapping; domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
BROWN, Donald Eugene. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine); eluding police officer; obstructing officer; possession of controlled substance (marijuana); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
BRUNER, Raven Dean. Indecent exposure. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
BYRD, Frank Lynn. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
DAY, Austin Blake. Feloniously pointing firearm; reckless conduct with firearm. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Aug. 11.
FISHER, Amber Nicole. Third-degree burglary; petit larceny (two counts). Bond $3,500. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
GOUGE Jr., Washington. Child neglect. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
HAMILTON III, John Mark. Running a roadblock; eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Held without bond. Sounding docket Aug. 11.
SCHUCH, Misty. Child neglect. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 10.
WOLF, Joseph Alberto. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 11.
Dismissals
ADCOCK, Harlan Clay. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
CONLEY, Robbie Ann. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; third-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
HOUSTON, Genesis Simeon. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocations
TAYLOR Jr., Tommy Louis. Endeavoring to manufacture controlled dangerous substance/possess material with intent to manufacture; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $5,000. Hearing Aug. 10.
DUI arrests
HELLWWEG III, Edward Richard. Driving under the influence of alcohol; illegal parked on roadway. OHP arrest.
MILLS, Benjamin Caleb. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
ROBINSON, Dustin Allen. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
VAIL, Desony Dawn. Driving under the influence of alcohol; no insurance. OHP arrest.
ROGERS, Aaron Blake. Driving under the influence. County arrest.
