Muskogee County District Court 07.29.20

Initial appearances
CRAFT, Derek Wayne. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 7.
DRUM, Miron Dylan. Assault and battery with deadly weapon. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Aug. 12.
FARRAR, Jacob Chance Dylan. Felony value - false pretenses/bogus check/con game. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket Aug. 12.
MATLOCK II, Sean William. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second and subsequent offense; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Aug. 12.
Revocation
CRAFT, Derek Wayne. Second-degree burglary; knowingly concealing stolen property; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); petit larceny; trespassing after being forbidden. Bond $3,000. Hearing Aug. 7.
